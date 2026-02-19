THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is planning 15 trade fairs in Metro Manila this year apart from a number of national ones, providing opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are targeting more MSMEs to join our trade shows,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque told reporters on the sidelines of the Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair on Thursday.

In 2025, the DTI’s trade fairs generated over P660 million in sales, including cash sales, confirmed orders, and ongoing negotiations.

About 1,774 MSMEs benefited from last year’s trade fairs, the DTI said.

“For many participants, repeated exposure across multiple fairs has translated into stronger sales performance and improved readiness for both domestic and export markets,” the DTI said.

The DTI opened its 2026 national trade fair calendar with its Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair, which will run between Feb. 18 and 22 in Mandaluyong City.

“We are strengthening the trade fair program as a system — one that combines consumer-facing platforms with buyer sourcing and networking opportunities,” Trade Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza D. Bautista said in a statement.

The 2026 National Trade Fair features about 300 exhibitors showcasing eco-friendly, design-driven, and high-value Filipino products.

The trade show will also highlight the Philippine Sustainability Pavilion, which features furniture, textiles, fashion, and handicrafts made from coconut-based materials, engineered bamboo, natural fibers, plant-based dyes, and native grasses. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz