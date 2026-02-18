THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it is expediting the completion of a road network development project to strengthen connectivity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The road network development project in conflict-affected areas in Mindanao is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The goal is in part to improve and enhance low road density in BARMM to stimulate economic activity.

“The project supports the government’s broader peace and development agenda, recognizing infrastructure as vital to stability and regional growth,” the DPWH said.

The Roads Management Cluster of the DPWH’s Unified Project Management Office is overseeing the project, which consists of three major roads totaling 80.97 kilometers.

Further, sub-project 9 which covers 17.42 kilometers linking Davao-Cotabato road with two major bridges. — Ashley Erika O. Jose