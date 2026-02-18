THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said organizations working with its Innovation and Technology Support Offices (ITSOs) Program posted a 19% increase in income collected from intellectual property (IP) assets in 2025.

Universities, colleges and research centers involved with the ITSO Program generated P24.3 million in income from their IP assets, up from P20.4 million in 2024.

The program’s commercialization pathways included licensing, spin-offs, and direct sales.

“These figures reflect the growing impact of technology transfer and IP commercialization efforts across the ITSOs,” IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said.

IPO filings hit a record 3,242 last year, up 43.7%.

Of the 999 patent filings by residents last year, ITSOs accounted for 506 or 50.7%.

ITSOs accounted for 47.7% or 858 of 1,800 utility model (UM) filings, and 28.8% or 454 of 1,578 industrial design (ID) applications.

Copyrights nearly doubled to 1,197 filings, accounting for 17.8% of the 6,732 resident filings.

Meanwhile, trademark applications grew 51.3%, accounting for 0.9% of total resident filings.

The growth in ITSO income from IP assets also “highlights how research and innovation not only contribute to knowledge and societal benefits, but also generates tangible economic value for the institutions and stakeholders involved,” Mr. Arevalo said.

The ITSO Program is IPOPHL’s flagship initiative to boost innovation. It forms part of the global network of technology and innovation support centers established by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

The program seeks to help innovators, researchers and institutions access high-quality technology information, develop IP assets, and support the commercialization of research outputs.

At present, the IPOPHL’s ITSO program has 103 members. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz