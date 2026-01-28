THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said five companies have submitted technical bids to prepare the Philippine Transportation System master plan.

The DoTr said the five bidders were all joint ventures: Systra SA, Systra Philippines Inc., Haskoning Nederland BV, and Haskoning Philippines, Inc.; Tecnica y Proyectos SA (TYPSA), SMEC International Pty. Ltd. and Palafox Associates; IDOM, and INCEO; Artelia Group, Egis Villes ET Transports, Bogazici Proje Muhendislik AS, Systema Consulting SA, and Transporti E Terrirorio SRL; and Ove Arup & Partners Hongkong Ltd. and Ramboll Pte. Ltd.

According to the request for expressions of interest, the DoTr sought consulting services for the formulation of the Philippines Transportation System Master Plan.

The winning consulting service will prepare the master plan which runs until 2055; organize a transport data management system and data observation; and enhance the implementation competencies of the DoTr and the departments of Public Works and Highways, Economy, Planning, and Development and other agencies.

The DoTr said it obtained $44 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to fast-track infrastructure studies, with some of the financing allocated to consulting services.

The winning contractor will be given 30 months to complete the project, the DoTr said.

Interested parties must have completed at least two multinational, national, or regional transport master plans within the last 15 years. Each plan should cover multiple transport modes, including road, railway, water, and air. — Ashley Erika O. Jose