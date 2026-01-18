THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is confident that exports will grow this year due to the boost provided by the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Our merchandise exports have been good … so our outlook is very good,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said on the sidelines of the reopening of the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls.

“The UAE is a big market, as there are a lot of Filipinos there. The second largest population of Filipinos in the world is in the UAE, so there is a huge market now, especially for Philippine food products and franchises,” she added.

She said that with the signing, 95% of the goods exported to the UAE will enjoy a preferential tariff.

“There are a lot of winners here, like agri products, and then there are cosmetics, personal care, sardines, canned tuna, electronics, aerospace, and automotive products, among others,” she said.

“We are very upbeat, as we have a lot of products here, even from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), that are accepted by the UAE,” she added.

To prepare Filipino exporters, she said the department will be working with other government agencies to help them secure the certifications needed for export.

“We are trying to beef up Food and Drug Administration approval. Next is halal certification. And then also, we are trying to improve packaging,” she said.

“Other than that, most are ready to export. There are really a lot of export-ready products. We just have to really entice the others,” she added.

Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo said the main challenges faced by SMEs are marketing and promotion.

“Our artisans really need marketing and promotion assistance. And then, we will also be giving a lot of assistance in product development,” she said.

“Product development should be a constant thing. It should not be stagnant … we will have, together with Design Center, product development, training, and certification,” she added.

Apart from an increase in exports, the trade department is also expecting an increase in investment from the UAE, particularly in petrochemicals, machinery, fruit, and nuts.

On the sidelines of the signing of the CEPA, the Philippine government met with companies from the UAE, including Damac Digital, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar), and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. — Justine Irish D. Tabile