THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it tapped SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV) to update the master plan for Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

In a social media post, the BCDA said that it signed an agreement with the professional services firm “to maximize the growth potential of the country’s most dynamic and high-value urban district.”

BGC has attracted top-tier commercial, residential, and institutional investments over the years, the BCDA said.

“The goal is to keep BGC balanced, resilient, accessible. Not only for investors, but for workers, residents, and the public who use this city every day,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile