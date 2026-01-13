TE Connectivity Manufacturing Philippines, Inc. will add 600 jobs with the opening of its second facility in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

“With investments worth approximately P4 billion, TE Connectivity’s expansion underscores its confidence in the Philippines as a competitive and strategic production and innovation hub,” PEZA said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The company inaugurated Plant 2 at the First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) Special Economic Zone last week.

“The plant will focus on the development, research, and manufacturing of electronic connectors and interconnection devices —critical technologies powering today’s digital infrastructure,” it said.

“The company projects about 600 employment opportunities in addition to its existing workforce of approximately 500, supporting inclusive and high-value job generation in the region,” it added.

PEZA sees TE Connectivity’s expansion helping strengthen FPIP’s reputation as an emerging hub for advanced manufacturing in South Luzon.

“Expansions like TE Connectivity Plant 2 signify stronger confidence in the Philippines by powering technology and shaping the country’s role in the rapidly evolving global innovation and artificial intelligence ecosystem,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile