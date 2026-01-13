THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said cash revenue amounted to P14.1 billion last year, up 20.9% and beating the P10-billion target.

“The strong performance underscores BCDA’s solid liquidity position and improved cash generation, supported by increased private-sector activity in its economic zones and the strategic use of land assets for priority national infrastructure projects,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cash revenue refers to actual collections received within the year.

“BCDA’s 2025 cash revenue was generated from a combination of land dispositions, lease arrangements, concession fees, and investment-related receipts across BCDA-administered economic zones,” it added.

“These were supported by higher private-sector investment, improved performance of transport-related concessions, and continued investor uptake in strategic growth areas such as New Clark City and Camp John Hay,” it added.

Of the revenue total, P3.29 billion is expected to be remitted to support the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program. — Justine Irish D. Tabile