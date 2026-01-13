HONDA PHILIPPINES, Inc. (HPI) said motorcycle sales totaled 114,772 units in December, bringing the 2025 retail sales total to 1.04 million.

“The strong full-year performance reflects sustained trust in HPI’s high-quality, innovative, and reliable motorcycle products,” HPI said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Through its wide-ranging lineup, HPI continues to support everyday journeys — bringing efficiency, performance, and peace of mind to customers,” it added.

According to HPI, the top five models were the CLICK125, ADV160, BeAT, TMX125 Alpha, and XRM125 DS.

“Our strong performance in 2025 reflects the continued trust of Filipino riders and the strength of our diverse product lineup,” according to Takeshi Kobayashi, president of HPI.

“We remain committed to delivering innovative and dependable motorcycles that support the daily lives, work, and aspirations of our customers,” he added.

For 2026, the company said that it will focus on offering products that balance performance, efficiency, and comfort. — Justine Irish D. Tabile