PHILIPPINE MILLED RICE output is expected to decline 0.57% to 12.3 million metric tons (MMT) in marketing year (MY) 2025-2026, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

In a report, the USDA said milled rice production during the MY, which runs between July 2025 and June 2026, is expected to decline from 12.37 MMT in the previous MY.

The USDA has said that the Philippines is expected to report weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter output due to typhoon-related losses and challenging post-harvest conditions.

The USDA said the Philippines will remain the top rice importer, with imports in the MY projected at 5.5 MMT, up 51.72%.

Rice consumption is projected to increase to 17.6 MMT from 17.4 MMT in the previous MY, while ending stocks are also estimated at 3.09 MMT from 3.79 MMT previously.

Meanwhile, the USDA said corn production in the current MY is projected to decrease 0.72% to 8.27 MMT.

Corn imports to the Philippines are projected to increase 41.79% to 1.9 MMT.

Wheat imports in the current MY are projected to rise 19.67% to 7.6 MMT. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel