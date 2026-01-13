THE Philippine processing and packaging industry is expected to grow in the single digits this year, with demand growing for innovative packaging solutions in e-commerce.

“We see a single-digit increase, especially in the flexible packaging wherein there is development in materials,” Asian Packaging Federation President Joseph Ross S. Jocson said at the pre-event conference on Tuesday for the 2026 ProPak Philippines trade show.

“Our gross domestic product growth is around 5%, so we are expecting probably just the same increase in our industry,” he added.

Mr. Jocson said e-commerce has been helping drive the growth of the packaging industry since the pandemic.

“The food industry has always been, somehow, a constant, but really the big driver right now is e-commerce,” he said.

“The food deliveries are very, very big, and developments in the packaging industry, in regard to the food deliveries, are also innovating, because we want to ship food without it being damaged,” he added.

According to Informa Markets, the Philippines’ expanding food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries have been helping drive growth in recent years.

However, Informa Markets in the Philippines Country General Manager Rungphech Chitanuwat said consumer expectations have been evolving.

Citing NielsenIQ, Informa Markets said 78% of Philippine consumers prefer brands that prioritize sustainable packaging, while 65% expressed willingness to pay a premium for eco-friendly products.

“This shift in consumer behavior highlights the urgent need for businesses to adopt innovative and sustainable practices to remain competitive,” it added.

Ms. Chitanuwat said Propak Philippines will serve as a venue to help address the challenges faced by the industry.

“Consumer-conscious innovation is not just a theme, but it is a call to action for businesses to align with the evolving demands of sustainability and global competitiveness,” she said.

“ProPak Philippines is in the forefront of this transformation to equip industries with the tools, insights, and partnerships needed to create solutions that are both environmentally responsible and market-driven,” she added.

Scheduled for Feb. 4 to 6 at the World Trade Center, the Informa Markets-organized trade show will feature training courses, forums, discussions on the latest advancements, and seminars, among others. It is expected to welcome over 250 exhibitors and 10,000 trade visitors. — Justine Irish D. Tabile