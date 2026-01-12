THE Board of Investments (BoI) said it will collaborate with Bataan province to attract semiconductor and electronics investments.

“The semiconductor and electronics sector accounts for more than half of the country’s merchandise exports and remains a cornerstone of our industrial strategy,” Trade Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said in a statement.

“Bataan’s proactive approach and strong fundamentals make it an attractive destination for global players,” he added.

The partnership was sealed during the 1Bataan Semiconductor and Electronics Summit 2025 last month, which gathered leaders from the government, industry, and academia.

“The province is determined to foster partnerships, enhance workforce capabilities, and create an enabling environment for innovation and sustainability, solidifying its role in the industrial future of the Philippines,” the BoI said.

Rep. Maria Angela S. Garcia of the province’s third district said Bataan is ready to welcome semiconductor and electronics investments.

“Bataan is prepared to provide the infrastructure, policies, and partnerships needed to support high-value industries,” she said.

“We are committed to creating an environment where businesses can thrive and communities can benefit from sustainable growth,” she added.

The province enjoys proximity to major economic corridors, has a skilled workforce, and is taking in ongoing investments in renewable energy and logistics.

“These advantages, coupled with investor-friendly policies and a collaborative local government, position Bataan as a prime site for high-tech manufacturing,” the BoI said.

It added that the province is emerging as a strategic hub for the semiconductor and electronics industry with the presence of investment promotion agencies and a growing number of locators.

The semiconductor and electronics industry accounts for 58% of the Philippines’ merchandise exports, valued at $45.3 billion as of November, the Philippine Statistics Authority has reported. — Justine Irish D. Tabile