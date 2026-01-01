THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it awarded the P501.95-million Getafe Port Expansion project in Bohol to BNR Construction and Development Corp.

The regulator awarded the contract to the Mandaue-based construction company, which submitted the low bid among 11 contenders, PPA said in a notice of award dated Dec. 18.

BNR Construction will have 660 calendar days to complete the project, the PPA said. The project includes construction of the port operational area.

Getafe port in northern Bohol is opposite Cebu City on the Cebu Strait.

In 2024, the PPA said it earmarked up to P16 billion for infrastructure projects until 2028. The funds will be allocated for enhancing port efficiency and capacity, including 14 big-ticket projects targeted for completion within the period.

The PPA said cargo and passenger traffic last year have been stronger than expected, with targets expected to be exceeded due to the demand peak in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The regulator had targeted cargo throughput of 301.47 million metric tons, while container volume is anticipated to top eight million twenty-foot equivalent units. — Ashley Erika O. Jose