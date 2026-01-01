THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said it has opened its case reporting system to the public, allowing individuals and businesses to submit reports of suspected anti-competitive conduct directly through its website.

In a statement, the PCC said the online platform, which opened to the public in December, allows users to file complaints and securely upload supporting documents without staff-assisted processing.

Developed with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the system was unveiled in April last year to replace a multi-step process that required users to request access and wait for staff assistance before submitting reports.

PCC Chairman Michael G. Aguinaldo said the platform is intended to encourage public participation in competition enforcement by making reporting more accessible and secure.

“This system empowers the public to take part in safeguarding competition. By making reporting faster, simpler, and more secure, we are strengthening our collective effort to ensure fair markets for all,” Mr. Aguinaldo said in a statement.

The PCC enforces Republic Act No. 10667, or the Philippine Competition Act, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominance, and mergers and acquisitions that substantially lessen competition.

The commission said opening the system to the public is expected to improve the detection of potential violations while reducing administrative barriers for complainants. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel