Amplefield Malvar, Inc. has started building a P950-million warehouse complex at the LIMA Technology Center in Batangas, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

PEZA said in a social media post that groundbreaking for the warehouse project took place on Dec. 17, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of CAM Connectivity (Phils.), Inc., an affiliate of Amplefield Malvar and a PEZA-registered enterprise.

The project involves the construction of 13 warehouses intended for sale or lease to PEZA-registered enterprises.

According to PEZA, the development is expected to significantly expand quality industrial space for export-oriented and supply-chain-driven locators.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga, who was present at the groundbreaking, said the project highlights the agency’s commitment to supporting investors. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel