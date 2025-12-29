THE GOVERNMENT added 124 projects to its public-private partnership (PPP) pipeline since December 2024, bringing the total to 251, valued at P2.81 trillion.

In a statement on Monday, the PPP Center said the overall pipeline consisted of 166 national projects and 85 local projects.

Of the 251 projects, 194 were solicited and 57 unsolicited.

The additional projects include the PPP for School Infrastructure Project (PSIP) Phases IV and V, and PSIP Connect, both of which address classroom shortages and enhance digital readiness in public schools, it said.

The PPP Center noted that the full implementation of the PPP Code took effect in 2025, following its passage in December 2023.

“The country is already seeing the impact, with a growing number of implementing agencies, especially local government units (LGUs) initiating projects,” it said.

The PPP Center said it received more unsolicited private-sector proposals from non-traditional industries such as information and communication, energy, property, and health.

At the same time, project review, approval, and award timelines have also accelerated.

The PPP Center said 13 projects were awarded this year — 11 of which were local and two national.

These include the National Single Window, implemented through the Integrated Trade Facilitation Platform Project, which aims to streamline and digitize import, export, and trade-related regulatory processes.

Other awarded projects included the Bataan Single Ticketing System, the South Luzon Integrated Terminal Exchange, the Mangatarem Water Supply System in Pangasinan, and the Palayan City Hospital PPP project in Nueva Ecija.

As such, the number of PPP projects under implementation and monitoring rose to 288, comprising 184 national and 104 local projects.

As of Dec. 21, the PPP Center said it had received a total of 98 proposals from the private sector, of which 31 are complete and endorsed to implementing agencies for detailed evaluation.

The Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) Committee approved projects for advisory support, including the Operation and Maintenance of Panguil Bay Bridge Project for the Department of Public Works and Highways, PSIP Connect, PSIP Phases IV and V of the Department of Education, and the Fuel Marking Program PPP and the Cross-Border Electronic Invoicing projects.

PDMF-supported projects that completed their pre-feasibility studies this year were the North Integrated Transport System, Mindanao Railway Phase III, and San Mateo Railway Project.

These projects will soon proceed to the feasibility study stage, moving them closer to implementation, the PPP Center said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante