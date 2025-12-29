THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is investing nearly P1.5 billion to build a new port and upgrade existing facilities in Basco, Batanes.

In a bid notice, the regulator invited interested parties for the P698.46-million new port development project in San Joaquin, Basco; and P706.69-million port upgrade and rehabilitation of the current Basco port.

According to the bid invitation, interested parties have until Jan. 27 to submit proposals for the new port development project.

It said that the winning contractor will be given 900 calendar days from the receipt of the award to complete the project, which includes construction of the port operational area and reinforced concrete pier.

Bidders can also submit proposals for the Basco port improvement and rehabilitation project until Jan. 27, the PPA said, noting that interested parties must have completed a similar project to qualify for the bidding.

Basco port serves as the gateway for trade, tourism and connectivity in Batanes province, the PPA said.

The PPA said cargo and passenger traffic this year have been stronger than expected, with targets expected to be exceeded when demand peaks in the fourth quarter.

The regulator is targeting cargo throughput of 301.47 million metric tons, while container volume is anticipated to top eight million twenty-foot equivalent units by year’s end.

In 2024, the PPA said it earmarked up to P16 billion for infrastructure projects until 2028. The funds will be allocated for enhancing port efficiency and capacity, including 14 big-ticket projects targeted for completion within the period.

For this year, the PPA expects to complete at least four port projects valued at a combined P1.56 billion. These include the P426.18-million Salomague Port expansion project in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; the P155.96-million San Andres, Quezon port expansion and improvement project; the upgrade of the Banago, Negros Occidental port; and the expansion of Cagayan de Oro’s Balingoan Port. — Ashley Erika O. Jose