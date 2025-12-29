THE GOVERNMENT needs to prioritize targeted financial aid and workload relief to support educators pursuing graduate education, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) said.

In a discussion paper released Dec. 23, the state think tank said the government support needs to be focused on teachers with lower salaries or fewer assets.

“Workload relief mechanisms for teachers who are managing heavy teaching or caregiving responsibilities could also ensure support systems that do not inadvertently disadvantage teachers with fewer economic resources,” PIDS said.

Carework hours, financial constraints, and heavy workloads were singled out as the main barriers hindering teachers from pursuing further education.

“The findings suggest that enrolling in graduate school often becomes a household-level decision, not merely an individual one, because of the shared implications for time, finances, and responsibilities,” it said.

In addition, the authors suggested study leave, which could help reduce workload strain and support learning without harming family responsibilities.

They also called for improving awareness and accessibility of scholarships, noting that while these exist, teachers may lack information about how to apply.

This will encourage more teachers, especially those with financial constraints, to pursue graduate studies, the think tank said.

In addition, some educators surveyed noted that they cannot climb the promotion ladder without obtaining a master’s degree, regardless of how skilled they are or how many training sessions they attend.

“Policymakers can reconsider promotion structures that rely heavily on graduate degrees. Although not the focus of this study, the literature on teacher learning highlights that formal education is only one pathway for professional development,” PIDS said.

The paper “Does Carework Impair Teachers’ Capacity to Pursue Advanced Studies in Education? Exploring Results from a Mixed-Methods Approach” was written by Jesusa L. Paquibot, Edmar E. Lingatong, Erwin Doroteo Justien C. Daga, Johanna Marie Astrid A. Sister, Douglas Kurt Gregor C. Diola, and Michael R.M. Abrigo. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante