THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it formalized a new competitive selection framework for the awarding of renewable energy service contracts (RESCs).

The DoE, in a Dec. 22 circular, said it adopted an open and competitive process for awarding RESCs and formed a review committee to ensure bidding transparency.

According to the DoE, the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 encourages the accelerated development of renewable energy sources.

The circular orders the creation of a review and evaluation committee, chaired by the undersecretary of the DoE’s Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB).

This committee will be tasked to assess, evaluate, and review the applications of renewable energy participants to participate in open competitive selection process which include the applicant’s legal, technical and financial qualifications, the DoE said, adding that the REMB will also identify and nominate areas for development.

Earlier this month, the DoE said it is reviewing renewable energy projects awarded under the open and competitive selection process to accelerate development and improve implementation efficiency.

The open and competitive selection process allows the DoE to award RE contracts in pre-determined areas through competitive bidding. These are locations identified as having high potential for renewable energy development, including hydro, geothermal and wind resources.

In a draft terms of reference for the fifth-round open and competitive selection, the DoE identified 11 pre-determined areas for potential RE projects.

Seven sites are earmarked for hydropower, with a combined capacity of 37.4 megawatts (MW). Two geothermal projects, with a potential capacity of 68 MW, were also proposed, with two wind projects in the pipeline, though their capacity is still being assessed.

To date, the DoE has awarded more than 1,500 RESCs, representing about 130 gigawatts of potential capacity. — Ashley Erika O. Jose