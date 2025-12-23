THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Tuesday that it opened a Christmas-themed trade show at SM Megamall which will run until Dec. 28.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said: “This is our last trade show for the year. It will give (exhibitors) an opportunity to sell during the Christmas season because that is really when the sales are,” she told reporters.

“If you are in the retail sector, ang pinakamataas na benta ay (the most sales take place on) Dec. 23,” she said.

This year, the Christmas Village will feature 300 businesses, up from only around 250 in previous shows.

“Trade shows are important for everyone, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), because this is how they showcase their products,” she said.

She said the show accommodates MSMEs from all over the country with free exhibit space, adding that the DTI stepped up its trade-show activity this year.

“In the past, we did only five trade shows, but this year we did 12 trade shows. These shows are opportunities for them to sell, become better known, and be exposed to wholesale buyers both locally and globally,” she said.

The DTI is also banking on Tatak Pinoy to develop more quality products worthy of export.

Tatak Pinoy will enable a “more aggressive” approach to selling Philippine products, she said.

“The DTI is here to assist if you want to export. We are helping our entrepreneurs refine their packaging, sharpen their branding, and elevate their quality so that they are ready to face the global market,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile