THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it is expecting additional economic zones (ecozones) to be proclaimed by January, and is targeting 30 new ecozones next year.

PEZA had in October given an estimate of 14 proclamations by year’s end, but now sees the approvals to start coming next month.

“We wrote a follow-up letter to the Executive Secretary (ES). Developers have been meeting with the ES. They were told that by January, there’s going to be another release of newly proclaimed eco-zones,” PEZA Director-General Tereso O. Panga said on the sidelines of the agency’s 30th anniversary event last week.

Mr. Panga said PEZA is also targeting 30 new ecozones in 2026.

Since 2022, 35 new and expanded ecozones have been proclaimed, according to PEZA.

“Most of them (are) strategically located in the countryside to promote regional development. And we have more in the pipeline, including new public economic zones in the Bicol region and in Palawan,” Mr. Panga said at the event.

The Office of the President issues proclamations that designate specific sites as special economic zones, upon the recommendation of PEZA.

Mr. Panga said PEZA is trying to locate ecozones in new areas. “They can only attract investment when there are new locations for development. We’re trying to locate in new growth areas,” he said. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel