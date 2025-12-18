PHILIPPINE raw sugar production will likely remain flat in marketing year (MY) 2025-2026 at 2.09 million metric tons (MMT), according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In a report, the USDA said sugar output during the MY, which runs between September 2025 and August 2026, is expected to match production levels recorded in the previous MY. The forecast represents a 12.7% increase from the USDA’s May estimate of 1.85 MMT.

The USDA also upgraded its production total for MY 2024–2025, raising it to 2.09 MMT .

Philippine production in MY 2024-2025 benefited from higher-yielding crop varieties, better soil health, and improved irrigation,” the USDA said.

Global production for the current MY is estimated to increase 4.58% to 189.26 MMT.

Meanwhile, human consumption of sugar in the Philippines is projected to rise 3.29% from the previous MY to 2.20 MMT.

Global human consumption is expected to increase 1.33% to 178.11 MMT.

The USDA also projected Philippine sugar end-of-year stocks to rise 9.7% to 1.05 MMT by the end of the current MY.

Global ending stocks are expected to hit 44.53 MMT by the end of the current MY, up 5.05%. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel