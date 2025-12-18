THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA)said the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 79 of Baguio City dismissed six petitions involving property disputes within the John Hay Special Economic Zone.

The petitions were for Quieting of Title, Recovery of Possession, and a Promissory Estoppel and were filed by private claimants.

“This major legal victory provides long-term stability for investors and partners,” BCDA Chairman Hilario B. Paredes said in a statement on Thursday.

“With the legal framework now clear, we can move forward to realize Camp John Hay’s full potential as a world-class mountain estate and a key growth driver in Northern Luzon.”

The BCDA is currently finalizing the master plan for Camp John Hay, which aims to make it a self-sustaining, mixed-use district that will be modeled on Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and New Clark City in Tarlac.

“We are now reinforcing Camp John Hay’s status as a premier investment destination,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“The legal certainty achieved is a core component of this. It affirms that Camp John Hay offers not just its iconic beauty but a business environment fortified by law, designed for resilience, and positioned for world-class modernization,” he added.

In a separate statement, the BCDA said it leased a 1,500 square-meter commercial lot in Camp John Hay to Stern Real Estate and Development Corp. to expand the hospitality footprint in Camp John Hay.

Stern Real Estate will expand its investments in Baguio, which includes the Le Monet Hotel.

“The project will add at least 70 hotel rooms, nearly doubling Le Monet Hotel’s capacity,” the BCDA said.

“This expansion is expected to generate jobs, increase visitor arrivals, and boost commercial activity in the area,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile