SAN MIGUEL CORP. (SMC) said land development for the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan is ongoing, with contractor Boskalis Westminster still on board.

“SMC has committed hundreds of billions of pesos to build a major international gateway that will benefit the country for generations. We remain fully committed to completing this project responsibly and in accordance with global best practices,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

In October 2020, SMC said it selected Dutch firm Royal Boskalis Westminster NV, through Boskalis Philippines, Inc., to undertake land development work for the project, which will be built along the coast of Bulakan municipality, Bulacan.

“Boskalis continues to support the NMIA development and remains engaged with SMC in our technical and advisory role. We are aligned in ensuring that all works meet internationally recognized standards,” Boskalis said.

SMC said the project’s land development complies with global standards for infrastructure projects, with international lenders, specifically the International Finance Corp. (IFC), signing off on the project plans, which are compliant with the IFC’s environmental and social performance standards in terms of design, monitoring, risk mitigation, and community safeguards.

“These requirements exceed typical local regulations and ensure that all development works meet the highest global standards. Very few projects in the Philippines operate under this level of environmental and social commitment and compliance,” it said.

The company added that the development follows extensive hydrological studies, independent engineering reviews, and ongoing environmental monitoring, plus long-term flood mitigation measures for nearby communities.

SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang has said that SMC chose Boskalis to help ensure the airport project is developed properly and sustainably, adding that the Dutch company will prepare the site to withstand large earthquakes, typhoons, and the rise of sea levels.

Also on Monday, SMC dismissed online claims questioning the project’s progress and viability as inaccurate and misleading.

“Some claims circulating online are inaccurate and misleading. These can create unnecessary confusion for the public and concern among stakeholders. We encourage anyone with questions about the project to raise them through proper channels, where they can be discussed transparently and with access to verified technical information,” it said.

SMC said it asked Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.) to review anonymous pages spreading such information.

In September, SMC disclosed a P471.12-million disbursement for the NMIA project, bringing total spending from the bond proceeds to P16.91 billion at the time, leaving a balance of P2.82 billion.

SMC closed 2.52% higher at P81.50 on Monday. — Alexandra Grace C. Magno