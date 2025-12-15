COCONUT businesses from the Philippines generated $1.72 million in sales at Japan’s Food and Beverage Expo (FABEX) Kansai 2025 trade show,the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

It said in a statement on Monday that the delegation’s performance reflects the strength of Japan’s food and wellness market, providing an opportunity to “strengthen the country’s position in this high-value industry.”

“The delegation’s performance at FABEX Kansai, which drew more than 30,800 visitors, contributes to broader efforts to grow regional micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), build export resilience, and secure higher value for Philippine agricultural products in advanced markets,” the DTI added.

The Philippine pavilion featured 25 exporters offering plant-based beverages, natural sweeteners, specialty oils, and other coconut-based ingredients.

“To strengthen their competitiveness ahead of the exhibition, the delegation conducted market scoping and retail scans to study pricing, packaging, consumer behavior, and competitor positioning,” the DTI said.

“A visit to Cocowell’s Sari-Sari Store also gave exporters a clearer view of how Philippine coconut is marketed and purchased within Japan’s wellness-driven retail environment,” it added.

The delegation’s participation was organized by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-Osaka and the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau.

“FABEX Kansai 2025 showcased not only our exporters’ competitiveness but also Japan’s confidence in the Philippine coconut supply and innovation,” PTIC-Osaka Commercial Counsellor Michael Alfred V. Ignacio said.

“These results strengthen our long-term positioning in the Japanese market and open new opportunities for sustainable commercial growth,” he added.

Philippine Consul General in Osaka Voltaire D. Mauricio said the trade show showcased the world-class quality of Philippine coconut products and the readiness of MSMEs to serve demanding international markets.

“We are committed to further enhancing these partnerships to create lasting, mutually beneficial economic opportunities,” he said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile