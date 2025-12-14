IN BRIEFS

• Businesses are reframing compliance from a regulatory obligation into a strategic driver of trust, transformation and transparency, enabled by deeper collaboration with regulators.

• AI-driven automation is reshaping tax governance by reducing manual workload, enhancing accuracy and enabling agility, while requiring continuous upskilling to keep pace with regulatory and technological change.

• Digital payments and integrated platforms are modernizing the tax experience, positioning fintech as a key partner in streamlining tax administration and supporting a future-ready, digitally enabled tax ecosystem.

As regulations shift and consumers grow more exacting, businesses are reconsidering how they handle compliance. What was once treated as a routine requirement has become a cornerstone of trust, transformation and transparency. Companies are beginning to treat compliance as a strategic function, using technology and changes in workplace norms to strengthen their operations and bolster confidence.

This was the central theme of the Conversation with C-Suites panel at the 4th SGV Tax Symposium held on 23 October 2025. With the theme “From Compliance to Confidence: Trust, Transformation and Transparency,” the discussion brought together C-Suites from IBM Philippines, Inc., Microsoft Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc., as panelists to articulate how artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization are reshaping tax governance, planning and compliance.

AI: THE GAME-CHANGER FOR TAX COMPLIANCE

As businesses embrace AI and automation, technology is no longer optional but a strategic imperative. Charlene Ang, ASEAN Regional Tax Manager at IBM, shared how IBM Watson X is revolutionizing tax processes and compliance. At IBM, the use of AI has freed up significant workforce hours by eliminating routine tasks in preparing tax returns and reducing human error through elimination of manual tasks such as data entry, form preparation and invoice scanning. As IBM gears up to automate its tax preparation processes, this shift will allow it to redirect valuable resources to strategic initiatives rather than repetitive compliance tasks.

Ang expressed her optimism about the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR’s) rollout of the Electronic Sales Reporting System, which she believes will further enhance transparency and accountability for both the BIR and the private sector. She emphasized that proactive collaboration and advocacy for the timely release of regulations are also critical, given the resource-intensive nature of implementing automation and system upgrades. She said innovation, combined with collaboration, can turn tax compliance from a regulatory obligation into a driver of efficiency, transformation and transparency.

AGILITY AND UPSKILLING: TOOLS FOR AUTOMATION

Transitioning into a digitally driven future, businesses can succeed by having the ability to adapt quickly, leverage emerging technologies and foster a culture of continuous innovation.

Sharing her insights at the Conversation with C-Suites, Cherry Kua, GP Controller, Statutory and Tax Lead of Microsoft Philippines, underscored that staying agile and consistently upgrading skills in line with digitalization must be a key capability for tax professionals. To stay up to date with changes in tax legislation and implementing regulations, Kua uses AI to monitor key issuances. This has helped her identify what is critical and what should be implemented. At Microsoft, AI automates financial reconciliations and key financial reports, resulting in significant time savings and enhanced efficiency. For Kua, the ability to analyze large datasets and adapt to constant regulatory changes is now a non-negotiable skill for efficient tax teams.

DRIVING DIGITAL PAYMENTS: FINTECH’S ROLE

Tax compliance in the Philippines is undergoing a digital revolution, and fintech players are already at the forefront. Kristoffer Rada, Head of Corporate Affairs at Maya, discussed how fintech is reshaping the tax payment experience by working closely with government agencies to simplify the process. The goal is to make paying taxes seamless, eliminating the need for taxpayers to wait in long lines at Revenue District Offices (RDOs).

Digitizing government services enable secure, seamless transactions. Soon, payments to the BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BoC) may be accessible on a unified platform. This demonstrates how fintech can go beyond being just a payment processor but also a strategic partner in modernizing tax administration to deliver a faster, easier and more transparent compliance experience.

SHAPING THE FUTURE-READY TAX ECOSYSTEM

As businesses accelerate digitalization, modernizing tax administration has become an urgent priority. Ang, Kua and Rada acknowledged the private sector’s responsibility to support this shift, not only as a key pillar of the economy but also a major contributor to the government’s revenue collection. While the government advances its mandate toward digitalization, the panelists agreed that businesses must invest in employee education and emerging technologies, foster readiness for AI adaptation and maintain proactive collaboration with the regulators. This alignment will pave the way for faster, seamless adaptability to the government’s digitalization efforts, ultimately driving trust, transformation, and transparency.

In summary, the discussions at the Tax Symposium underscored that trust, transformation and transparency are redefining tax compliance. With AI, digitalization and upskilling at the forefront, business can move beyond mere compliance towards confidence. Enabling innovations that build trust, leveraging upskilled engagement and strengthening government collaboration will help shape a future-ready tax ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and resilience for all.

This article is for general information only and is not a substitute for professional advice where the facts and circumstances warrant. The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of SGV & Co.

Jaclyn Ordoñez and Virly Jane Tiare are Tax Senior Managers, while Grace Desuasido is a Tax Manager at SGV & Co.