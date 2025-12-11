THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it completed the nationwide rollout of its P20-per-kilo rice program, which is now present in all 82 provinces following launches in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao.

The latest launches covered Barira, Buldon, Matanog, Sultan Kudarat, and Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte.

“This is about uplifting every Filipino, boosting local production, and ensuring no one — regardless of culture or religion — is left behind in our nation’s progress,” Assistant Agriculture Secretary Genevieve Guevarra was quoted as saying in a statement.

The DA said the rollout of the program in the region reflects cooperation between the National Government and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The DA has said it eventually hopes to establish P20 rice outlets in all Philippine cities and municipalities nationwide to serve 15 million households.

The target pace would require the DA to open roughly five new sites per day in 2026.

The DA said the program’s next phase will focus on sustaining supply, expanding farmer support and expanding access to affordable rice for underserved communities. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel