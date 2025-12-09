By Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel

THE developing weak La Niña is expected to help increase rice and corn output during the dry cropping season, with the above-normal rains reducing irrigation costs and improving planting conditions, analysts said.

“A weak La Niña, as compared to destructive typhoons, can bring above-normal rainfall that may benefit our farmers. Adequate rain during this time will lower farmers’ costs on fuel for water pumps, and possibly increase yields by 5% to 15%,” Jayson H. Cainglet, executive director of the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), told BusinessWorld via Viber.

The government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) has reported that a weak, short-lived La Niña is developing in the tropical Pacific, raising the likelihood of above-normal rainfall and some flood risk.

According to PAGASA, multiple climate models project La Niña to persist until February, overlapping with the dry season planting period for rice as well as the corn harvest.

Despite the risk of localized flooding, Mr. Cainglet said the weak La Niña will benefit upland and rain-fed lowland areas.

He said the reduced cost of irrigation and higher yields would be a “positive incentive for our farmers that are still reeling from low farmgate prices.”

Raul Q. Montemayor, national manager of the Federation of Free Farmers, also said a weak La Niña during the dry season is generally favorable for crops.

“Rainfall will be higher than normal. La Niña does not necessarily mean typhoons, only more rain than usual. This will benefit most crops, including palay (unmilled rice) and corn,” he told BusinessWorld via Viber.

Romualdo I. Elvira, Jr., president of the Philippine Maize Federation, Inc., also told BusinessWorld that he expects a positive impact on the corn crop.

“February and March are usually dry months. In some areas where there are above-normal rains and danger of flooding, corn farmers will always delay planting,” he said via Viber.

However, Mr. Elvira said heavy rains may damage crops in the harvest stage, especially with the lack of adequate storage and post-harvest facilities.

Mr. Cainglet of SINAG said the lack of drying facilities may also force farmers to sell fresh produce immediately after harvest to minimize losses.

Palay and corn should be dried as soon as possible after harvesting, ideally within 24 hours, to prevent grain discoloration, mold development, and overall quality deterioration.