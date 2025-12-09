By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

LEGISLATION backing “green-lane” treatment for strategic investments will fast-track the development of clean energy projects, a member of the House of Representatives said.

“It is very, very important that we have green lanes to fast track all those clean energy projects because that is what our country needs,” Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez told BusinessWorld on Tuesday.

“In fact, that is what the government is trying to promote: less fossil fuel and less coal. Therefore, the green lanes will be able to fast track all of these investments so that we are able to have clean energy,” he added.

Green lanes, currently operating by Executive authority, allow expedited permit processing for projects deemed to be strategic.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives Trade and Industry Committee approved a consolidated version of House Bills No. 15, 2535, 2781, 4404, and 5160.

The bill would create a law firming up the legal authority behind Executive Order (EO) No. 18, which was signed in February 2023.

Also known as “An Order Constituting Green Lanes for Strategic Investments,” the EO streamlined the permit and licensing processes for strategic investments.

At the end of November, the One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI) had certified 229 projects worth P6.065 trillion as eligible for green-lane treatment.

Renewable energy projects accounted for 176 of the projects, valued at P5.16 trillion.

Some 160 of the projects were in the pre-development stage, and 47 projects are under construction.

Meanwhile, six projects are in the pre-operation stage, while 16 are currently operating.

“Overall, the data illustrates a heavy focus on early-stage renewable energy and infrastructure projects, with gradual progression toward operational projects, particularly in digital infrastructure and energy, reflecting both the scale and strategic priorities of investments across sectors,” OSACSI said.

The chamber’s Trade and Industry Committee also approved the consolidated version of House Bills No. 1807 and 2050, which aims to strengthen the Philippine motor vehicle manufacturing industry.

Mr. Rodriguez, who wrote House Bill No. 1807, said the proposed bill aims to give support and incentives not only to car manufacturers but also to parts manufacturers.

“(This is) so that we’ll have more investments and expansion for the industrialization of our country, more business opportunities, more taxes to be paid by these agencies, and more employment,” he said.

He said the bill will be aligned with the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy Program, with incentives being extended to auto parts manufacturers.

“By giving more incentives to parts manufacturers, they will gain the capacity to produce more,” he added.