FRANCE’s Thales SA will upgrade the Philippines’ air traffic management system to boost capacity in the face of surging flight volumes, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

“This modernization project is a pivotal step in future-proofing Philippine aviation. Through our partnership with Thales, we are ensuring that our air traffic management system exceeds international standards, providing greater safety, resilience, and operational continuity,” CAAP Director-General Raul L. Del Rosario said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thales will upgrade software, modernize hardware architecture, and add advanced cybersecurity to bolster resilience against digital and operational threats, it said.

The initial phase of the upgrade will strengthen operational capacity and enhance airspace management. The upgrade is expected to be completed by early 2027.

“Once all upgrade phases are finalized, by early 2027, CAAP will operate a state-of-the-art ATM (air traffic management) system, fully aligned with the latest international standards and technological benchmarks,” it said.

“This upgrade will prepare our airspace to handle growing air traffic demand and secure the long-term efficiency of aviation in the Philippines,” Mr. Del Rosario said.

Thales will also supply a disaster recovery system to ensure the continuity of crucial operations even in the event of a system failure, CAAP said, adding that these upgrades will help keep the Philippines compliant with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

“This contract enables us to continue that trajectory, with the latest digital technologies and cybersecurity embedded, ensuring that the skies over the country remain resilient to match the demands of global travel. We appreciate the trust that the authorities have placed in us and look forward to deepening our collaboration in the coming years,” Thales Country Director in the Philippines Mayuran Sundaramoorthy said.

In June, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center announced the P31.55-billion unsolicited proposal of ComClark Network and Technology Corp. for the management of the country’s air navigation traffic and control system.

The project involves the financing, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the country’s air traffic and air navigation services, including services within Philippine airspace and international airspace under Philippine jurisdiction.

CAAP has said it will focus on hardware upgrades to its communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems for this year.

CAAP embarked on the system upgrades following the power outage that hit CAAP facilities in 2023, which affected thousands of passengers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose