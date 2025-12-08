THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it has temporarily banned imports of live pigs, pork meat, pig skin, and other pork-derived products from Taiwan following confirmation of an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak there.

In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. was quoted as saying: “We have to be vigilant in preventing further ASF infections to protect jobs and investments in the swine industry and ensure food security and consumers’ health.”

On Oct. 25, authorities in Taiwan reported an ASF outbreak in domestic pigs in Taichung City to the World Organisation for Animal Health. The outbreak was confirmed after testing by Taiwan’s Veterinary Research Institute.

Under the DA order, all previously approved Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances for pigs and pork-related products from Taiwan are automatically revoked, while applications for new import clearances for the affected items are suspended until further notice.

Taiwan, a relatively new supplier to the Philippines, shipped in 23.34 metric tons of pork products in the first nine months, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel