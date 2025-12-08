THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) said computer-assisted instruction improved math but not English outcomes among students in remote Philippine locations during the pandemic.

The bank said the program was hindered by poor internet connectivity and the instability of operating systems in low-cost tablets.

In a working paper, the ADB, together with the Department of Education, said it conducted a 42-school randomized trial of computer-assisted instruction in remote areas.

“We find that the intervention increased student learning in mathematics, but not in English,” it said.

The tablets were the main source of instruction for 2.5 months before schools reopened, after which they served as a supplement to, rather than a replacement for, in-person instruction.

Filipino students were among the world’s weakest in math, reading and science, according to the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment. The Philippines ranked 77th out of 81 countries and performed worse than the global average in all categories.

“During implementation, schools and teachers faced challenges. Schools lacked staff with the skills to administer the servers, as they had no dedicated IT personnel,” the ADB said.

The bank added that power outages affected connectivity, despite the installation of solar panels and batteries.

It also said the Wi-Fi networks struggled to provide connectivity to synchronize the digitized learning modules with the tablets, particularly when classroom instruction resumed as the networks had been designed to enable connectivity from outside the schools.

The ADB also noted that the tablets provided to students were “relatively low-cost” and experienced operating system crashes and instability, which prompted teachers to assign static PDF file handouts, rather than using the interactive materials available.

“When teachers used static PDFs… server logs indicate little use,” it added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante