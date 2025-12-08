THE PHILIPPINES significantly improved the state of its water security over the last 12 years, the decline in aquatic ecosystems remains a concern, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In the Asia Water Development Outlook (AWDO) 2025, the Philippines’ score improved 10.2 points on the National Water Security Index between 2013 and 2025. The index grades on a 100-point scale.

“(The Philippines is) one of the better performers in Southeast Asia in the last decade or so,” Vivek Raman, principal urban development specialist at ADB, said in a virtual briefing.

The report assessed water security in 50 economies across Asia and the Pacific, evaluating performance across five key dimensions (KDs).

Each dimension has a maximum score of 20. They are Rural Household Water Security (KD1), Economic Water Security (KD2), Urban Water Security (KD3), Environmental Water Security (KD4), and Water-Related Disaster Security (KD5).

The Philippines recorded significant gains in KD1 with a score improvement of 5.4 points, making it among the top gainers in the category.

The AWDO attributed the increase to further investments in water, sanitation and hygiene services in rural areas, which expanded both water supply and sanitation coverage, and improved service reliability and quality.

The Philippines also posted gains in KD3 with an improvement of 3.3 points. The dimension measures the ability to provide safely managed and inclusive water and sanitation services and drainage for urban communities, while maintaining environmental water security.

“The Philippines has made inclusivity a priority in its urban utilities, protecting access for low-income users,” according to the AWDO.

The report noted that the Philippines’ pro-poor tariff reforms and expanded drainage investments improved its overall performance.

Nineteen countries achieved moderate gains in KD5, including the Philippines, whose score improved 2.6 points. The improvement was attributed to integrated disaster risk management programs and investment in climate adaptation measures.

KD5 measures the capacity to manage and reduce risks from floods, droughts, and storms.

The Philippine score for KD2 showed no change between 2013 and 2025, indicating that economic water security remained stable during the period.

“The biggest red light that is flashing at the moment is environmental water security. Plastic pollution in the region is very high. The Philippines stands out in that,” Mr. Raman said.

The AWDO indicated that the Philippine KD4 score decline of 1.1 points.

Regional KD4 declines overall were driven by “intensified development pressures, weak enforcement of environmental safeguards, and exposure to climate extremes.”

Increased groundwater extraction and hydrological alteration in the Philippines have led to “noticeable declines in aquatic ecosystem condition.”

The Philippines was also classified as among the economies with the highest total plastic mass release at river outflows, which could further strain aquatic systems.

“We urge again for action to be taken to make sure groundwater depletion is addressed. Over extraction is addressed. Plastic pollution is addressed,” Mr. Raman said.

About 2.7 billion people, or more than 60% of the region’s population, have been lifted from water insecurity over the past 12 years, the AWDO concluded

While water security in Asia and the Pacific is improving, the region remains far from secure, it found.

Meeting the region’s water, sanitation and hygiene needs would require the mobilization of an estimated $4 trillion between 2025 and 2040. This translates to approximately $250 billion each year.

“Asia’s water story is a tale of two realities, with monumental achievements on water security coupled with rising risks that could undermine this progress,” ADB Senior Director for Water and Urban Development Norio Saito said. “Without water security, there is no development.”

Mr. Saito said that the region needs to act urgently to restore ecosystem health, strengthen resilience, improve water governance, and deploy innovative finance to deliver long-term water security. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera