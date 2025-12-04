A DECISION by the National Irrigation Administration’s Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation System (UPRIIS) to postpone the release of irrigation water to March 2026 threatens the livelihoods of thousands of rice growers in Nueva Ecija and Tarlac, farmers said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said the delay will affect nearly 40,000 hectares of rice land and about 25,000 farmers, who have seedlings ready for the December 2025 cropping season.

UPRIIS has said that irrigation water distribution will be suspended to allow repairs on the Talavera River Phase 1 siphon barrel, part of the CASECNAN Super Diversion Canal.

The canal supplies water to farms in San Jose City, Science City of Muñoz, Guimba, Rizal, Llanera, Lucban, Talugtog, Cuyapo, and Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija, as well as Victoria, Anao and Ramos, Tarlac.

The affected cities and municipalities are among the top producing areas in the region.

The KMP said the advisory, issued on Nov. 26, came too late, noting farmers had already spent on seed, inputs and land preparation.

The late notice will force farmers to absorb losses from the canceled cropping, the KMP said.

In the statement, KMP Chairman Danilo Ramos called the delay “gross incompetence disguised as rehabilitation,” saying structural issues in the siphon barrel had been observed as early as 2022.

“UPRIIS must provide immediate compensation, seed support, and emergency water access. And most importantly, the repairs must be fast-tracked to allow farmers to salvage the second cropping of palay (unmilled rice),” Mr. Ramos said.

He also urged the agency to provide compensation, seed support, and emergency water access while repairs are underway.

Carling Castro of the Ugnayan Para sa Libreng Patubig at Serbisyo was quoted in a statement as saying the siphon’s deterioration stemmed from incomplete protective works.

He said UPRIIS failed to finish installing gabion structures meant to protect the barrel from erosion.

“If only the UPRIIS completed the installation of gabion along the siphon barrel, the structure would not have weakened,” Ms. Castro said.

The KMP said farmers in affected areas are seeking immediate assistance for alternative crops, fuel subsidies for pump irrigation, and regular updates on the repair timeline.

The KMP said it will also ask Congress to investigate the delayed repairs and the impact of the irrigation suspension on rice production in the affected provinces. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel