PHILIPPINE government agencies posted a 94.4% cash-use rate as of end-October, slightly above last year’s pace despite heightened scrutiny over graft-tainted flood control projects and congressional insertions, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

Agencies, local governments and state-owned companies used P3.92 trillion of the P4.15 trillion in notices of cash allocation (NCAs) released during the period, leaving P230.29 billion unused.

NCAs authorize agencies to draw funds from government banks to cover their cash requirements.

Line departments spent 92.8% of their allocations, or P2.85 trillion, with P221.34 billion unspent.

The Commission on Audit recorded the highest use rate at 99.47% (P10.66 billion), followed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development at 97.08% (P230.43 billion).

The Department of Public Works and Highways — under scrutiny for irregularities in flood control projects — used 93.2% or P670.43 billion of its P719.13 billion released NCAs.

Budgetary support for government-owned corporations was 98.6% used, while local governments posted a 99.23% rate.

For October alone, agencies used P297.86 billion, equivalent to a 94% use rate, the DBM said.

The cash-use data come as Congress debates the 2026 national budget, which is under public scrutiny for potential inefficiencies and political insertions. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante