THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is “challenging scientists” at the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) to produce better rice varieties and outdo the second-place performance of homegrown variety Mabango 3, locally known as dinorado, at the World’s Best Rice 2025 Awards.

“Prove to the world that Filipino science doesn’t just measure up,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. told a news briefing on Wednesday. “It can cook, compete and command global demand.”

Chosen from 30 entries representing rice giants such as Thailand, India and Australia, Mabango 3 was chosen for its distinctive fragrance, tenderness and flavor. Vietnam’s ST25 and Cambodia’s Phka Rumdoul varieties tied for gold.

Developed in 2009 by the DA-PhilRice, Mabango also won third place in the same competition last year.

“This win is a well-deserved salute to the dedication of our scientists, coming in during the 40th anniversary of PhilRice. This is proof that Filipino scientists are world-class,” Mr. Laurel said.

He also said more Philippine varieties are worthy of global attention, and with sustained research, the country is inching closer to claiming the top prize.

PhilRice has developed 121 varieties in the past 40 years as part of efforts to create high-yielding, quality and climate-resilient rice, the DA said. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel