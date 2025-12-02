THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Tuesday that it launched the Origin Management System, which is expected to increase exporter utilization of the Philippines’ free trade agreements (FTAs).

“It digitizes and streamlines the complex process of securing a certificate of origin. This is the key to unlocking the full potential of our preferential trade agreements,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said on Tuesday at the National Exporters’ Week.

“It eliminates delays and administrative costs and ensures reliability and compliance with international standards,” she added.

The system will automate and modernize origin determination, certification, and document management, making it easier for exporters to avail of tariff preferences, she said.

The system, developed through a partnership with South Korea, will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) navigate FTA requirements, the DTI said.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the platform will be cross-compatible with all FTAs and other trading schemes.

“Everything can be done online. This will make the process faster … This will definitely increase the utilization of FTAs,” he said on the sidelines of National Exporters’ Week.

“For MSMEs, it is now more likely they will avail of the tariff preferences kasi nga mas madali and mas mura dahil online na e (because the process is now easier and cheaper because it’s online),” he added.

Developed with the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology, Ms. Roque said the project is “built on the shared vision to strengthen trade, enhance transparency, and empower our exports in the global market base.”

The DTI will also launch PHX SOURCE, an online discovery platform that will feature over 6,000 exporters for global buyers.

“Developed in partnership with Qsweep Technologies, the platform will connect exporters with international buyers through a unified directory, real-time analytics, and engagement tools,” it said.

“PHX SOURCE aims to enhance visibility and expand market access for Philippine exporters, especially MSMEs,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile