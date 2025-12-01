ONLINE SELLERS are asking the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to provide clear guidance on the rules governing the e-commerce trustmark, citing the possibility that the trustmark will duplicate the requirements of previous laws in place to ensure product safety and authenticity.

“Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and online platforms continue to be confused because there is still no clear direction on what exactly should be followed regarding the trustmark policy,” Anna C. Magkawas, lead convenor of the Online Negosyo Empowerment Community, said in a statement on Monday.

“We call on Secretary Cristina A. Roque and the DTI to issue an immediate and clear decision — one that truly reflects the voice of the majority of online sellers,” she added.

Ms. Magkawas described the e-commerce trustmark as redundant, noting the Bureau of Philippine Standards’ enforcement of national product standards, including the Philippine Standard Quality or Safety Mark and Import Commodity Clearance.

Other agencies, she said, that monitor counterfeit and dangerous products are the Food and Drug Administration and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

“If these systems already exist, why is there a need for a new requirement that might duplicate processes and further burden small sellers? What MSMEs need now is clarity, not further confusion; support, not additional burdens,” she said.

“A swift and consultative decision from the DTI will help stabilize the industry and allow online businesses to focus on growth and responsible entrepreneurship,” she added.

In October, the DTI extended the voluntary registration for the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark until the end of the year following consultations.

After the voluntary phase, the DTI will be conducting a review to determine whether registration should remain voluntary.

In an interview last week, Ms. Roque said that it is open to keeping the registration voluntary.

“The problem is there are so many problems in the e-commerce space, kawawa naman ang mga consumers (consumers are suffering). It is the consumers who are telling us,” she said.

Ms. Roque said that the department will need more time to assess whether registration will stay voluntary but noted that a decision will come out before the end of the year.

The DTI is also set to meet with e-commerce platforms this week to address fraudulent items being sold online and discuss other issues such as platform fees. — Justine Irish D. Tabile