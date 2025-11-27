SIXTEEN companies and organizations that recovered the equivalent of 100% of their post-consumer plastic waste in 2025 were recognized at the PCX Markets’ PULSE event Thursday.

“Responsible action is possible. When companies commit to verified recovery of 100% of their plastic footprint, we can turn the tide on plastic waste and create lasting impact for people and planet,” Nanette Medved-Po, founder and executive chair of PCX, said at the event.

The companies that posted 100% plastic recovery rates were Beko Pilipinas Corp., Century Pacific Food, Inc., Concepcion Durables, Inc., Concepcion Midea, Inc., Concepcion-Carrier Air Conditioning Co., Concepcion Industrial Corp. – Cortex Technologies Corp., Domino’s Pizza Philippines, Generation Hope, Inc. (HOPE), General Odyssey, Inc., L’Oréal Philippines Inc., Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp., Monde Nissin Corp., Mondelez Philippines, Inc., Mr. DIY, The Pacific Meat Company Inc., and Wildflour Bakery + Cafe Corp.

Republic Act. No. 11898, or the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022, requires large companies to take responsibility for the post-consumer management of their plastic packaging waste.

PCX Markets helps companies achieve their plastic recovery goals by offering a suite of plastic responsibility tools, including EPR compliance software, verified recycled resins, and a platform for purchasing verified plastic credits that fund the collection, transport and processing of plastic waste.

In 2024, PCX Markets enabled the recovery and diversion of 160,000 metric tons of plastic waste from around the world, through 44 projects and 238 companies in 14 countries, including the Philippines.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) urged other companies to follow the 16 companies’ example.

“Your achievements highlight what is possible when enterprises embrace responsibility, not just as a compliance requirement, but as a part of your long-term sustainability strategy,” Environmental Management Bureau Assistant Director Maria Dorica Naz-Hipe said at the event.

PCX Markets also highlighted its “Aling Tindera” program, which consists of partnerships with sari-sari stores that serve as community waste collection points that give out cash to participating consumers who turn in their plastic waste. Collected plastic waste is then either recycled or processed into new materials.

Companies seeking to fund downstream plastic waste recovery can purchase credits issued by the Aling Tindera program.

According to PCX, only about 9% of waste worldwide is recycled and 19% is incinerated. Approximately 72% is dumped in landfills, openly burned, or ends up in the environment. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel