THE PHILIPPINES and Canada could start negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) early next year, with the talks possibly concluding before next year ends, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

Trade Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty said the first round of negotiations could kick off as early as the first quarter.

“The announcement for the exploratory talks was done last year … the timeline is before year’s end (to) finish the reference paper, and then after that is the announcement of the negotiations,” he told reporters late Monday.

“The directive to us is to conclude the negotiation also next year,” he added.

An FTA with Canada is among the agreements the Philippines is working on to diversify its export markets.

“We will have to really work hard; that is why we are hoping to finish (the other pending) negotiations so we will have more time next year,” he added.

Mr. Gepty is set to meet with his Canadian counterpart to discuss the terms of reference within the week.

“We have to finalize the schedule of commitments. But offhand, the strategy is more of diversification, so basically what you can export to the US, you can also export to Canada,” he said.

“If ever, that will be our first bilateral FTA with a North American country. It’s a strategic move also for purposes of diversification,” he added.

He cited the large Filipino community in Canada whose potential can be unlocked through an FTA.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is also working to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Asked for an update, Mr. Gepty said that the members of the CPTPP are set to tackle the Philippines’ proposed accession next year.

“Ang kinonsider nila for this year is Uruguay (they considered Uruguay this year), and then next year… the Philippines, Indonesia, and United Arab Emirates (are in the pipeline),” he said.

In a joint statement on Nov. 21, the CPTPP said that it has decided to commence an accession process with Uruguay and proceed with the others in 2026.

“This will not prevent the consideration and discussion of other accession requests,” it said.

“To maintain the pace of our work, in addition to meeting in December, we intend to meet again in the first half of 2026, with a view to taking further decisions as appropriate,” it added.

However, it clarified that the commencement of an accession process “is not a guarantee of membership and is instead a starting point for constructive discussions on the terms and conditions for an aspirant economy’s accession, noting that conclusion requires the Commission’s approval.”

“We emphasize that the rigorous assessment of aspirant economies’ compliance is essential to realizing the benefits of market access liberalization, including by ensuring that any illegal transshipment and related practices that evade or circumvent duties do not undermine CPTPP Parties’ economies,” it added.

Mr. Gepty said the Philippine candidacy received positive feedback from CPTPP member-states.

“We have been really campaigning, advocating that we would be considered. Because, of course, as mentioned before, we are expanding our FTA network,” he said.

“Our accession to the CPTPP is an important strategy that we have to pursue,” he added.

To date, the Philippines has bilateral FTAs with South Korea, Japan, and the European Free Trade Association. It also participates in several regional FTAs.

“Ang daming gusto mag-partner sa Philippines (Many are seeking partnerships with the Philippines). Which is very good. That signals that they see us as a reliable partner in the region,” he said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile