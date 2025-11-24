THE National Innovation Council (NIC) approved reforms aimed at modernizing government procurement and innovation projects and easing barriers for enterprises and startups.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said the Council, at its ninth meeting, endorsed the New Government Procurement Act Supplemental Guidelines for the Direct Procurement for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

“The guidelines aim to streamline procurement processes for government entities engaged in research and development, science, technology, and innovation programs and projects,” DEPDev said.

The guidelines seek to reduce delays, enable startups to participate in government programs, and allow the procurement of pre-commercial goods to stimulate innovation and encourage early market engagement.

The guidelines round out Section 37 of the New Government Procurement Act Implementing Rules and Regulations.

DEPDev said the approved guidelines will be forwarded to the Government Procurement Policy Board for final approval and issuance.

“To keep pace with global technological developments and foster a dynamic innovation ecosystem, government procurement must be fast, flexible, and open to new ideas,” Economy Secretary and NIC Vice Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

Mr. Balisacan said the new procurement modality accelerates research, promotes early commercialization, and opens opportunities for startups and tech suppliers.

Meanwhile, the NIC also reviewed DEPDev’s policy study on streamlining business registration, renewal and exit processes, which seeks to ease administrative hurdles for enterprises particularly micro, small and medium firms and startups, in starting, operating and closing their businesses.

The initiative supports the Council’s mandate to cut regulatory inefficiencies, improve ease of doing business, and boost innovation ecosystem through targeted reforms in business permitting.

DEPDev said the Council also approved implementing guidelines for Executive Order No. 99, series of 2025, which formalize the Presidential Filipinnovation Awards.

The updated rules set new eligibility criteria, evaluation standards and procedures aimed at promoting inclusivity and wider participation. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante