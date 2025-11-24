THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the P3.13-billion Davao River bridge is expected to be ready for use by December.

“We are expediting the completion of the bridge’s final requirements so it can be safely opened to the public. Our priority is to deliver this bridge with the highest level of quality, safety standards, and structural integrity,” Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said in a statement on Monday.

The Davao River or Bucana bridge is now 99.2% complete, the DPWH said, noting that minor works including pavement markings, sidewalks and fencing, and final installation of electrical components and system connections will be finished by the end of this month.

The 1.34-kilometer Davao River bridge, funded through an official development assistance grant from China, features a four-lane, six-span design. It is intended to boost mobility and connectivity in Davao City, the DPWH said.

The DPWH said the Bucana bridge project is also projected to bring economic opportunities by connecting Davao’s east and coastal areas and enhancing access to essential services while also promoting agricultural and commercial activities. — Ashley Erika O. Jose