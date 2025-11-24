CHILDREN in the Philippines face some of the highest risk from climate change, which threatens their health, education, and safety, according to a report by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

According to the study, the Philippine score on the UNICEF Children’s Climate Risk Index was 8.9 out of 10, the sixth highest in the world.

The report found that more than 97% of Filipino children are exposed to three or more climate-related hazards, including typhoons, floods, heatwaves and droughts.

“Climate change is changing the way children grow, play, learn and develop across the Philippines … (they are) facing more frequent and severe typhoons, sea level rise, extreme heat and slow erosion of natural resources that sustain their communities,” UNICEF Representative to the Philippines Kyungsun Kim said in the report.

The study identified the highest hazard risk and social vulnerability in Palawan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Sulu and in Special Geographic Areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to the report, climate-related events are disrupting multiple aspects of children’s lives, including education, health, nutrition, water security, and protection.

School closures due to storms and extreme heat are affecting access to education for children in vulnerable communities, it said.

In the 2023-2024 school year, 32 school days or 18% of the term were lost due to climate hazards. Over the past decade, disasters have affected 9 in 10 schools in the country.

“Climate shocks disrupt schooling, with thousands of schools closing due to typhoons, floods and extreme heat. Vulnerable children, especially in rural, coastal and indigenous communities, face the greatest barriers to learning continuity during remote learning,” the report found.

Rising temperatures and air pollution also contribute to respiratory illnesses and heat-related conditions. In 2020, 18 million, or 40% of children in the country were living in areas where historical heatwave events had occurred, according to the study.

Altered rainfall patterns and more frequent extreme weather events also contribute to outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis.

Meanwhile, typhoons, drought, and flood damage to crops, fisheries and related infrastructure are pushing more children toward malnutrition, unhealthy food options, and water insecurity.

“The Philippines has experienced a notable decrease in crop yields due to changing weather patterns, increased temperatures and extreme weather events. From 2013 to 2020, 98% of agriculture production losses were attributed to climate-related hazards, particularly typhoons,” the report stated.

The study added that displacement caused by disasters also increases vulnerability to exploitation, child labor, and early marriage, particularly among children with disabilities, girls, indigenous populations, and those living in poverty.

“Adolescents are often more exposed to violence and exploitation in crowded, disorganized evacuation centers, where safety is a significant concern … lack of privacy and security can lead to increased risks of gender-based violence,” the report said. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel