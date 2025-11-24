THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will impose maximum suggested retail prices (MSRP) for pork, onions and carrots by Dec. 1 or earlier to ensure that basic food items stay affordable during the holidays.

The DA said it is planning to impose an MSRP of P370 per kilo for liempo (pork belly) and P340 per kilo for kasim (pork shoulder) and pigue (hind leg).

For both imported and domestically grown white and red onions, the MSRP will be set at P120 per kilo. Imported carrots will also carry an MSRP of P120 per kilo.

The price ceilings, which are expected to remain in force until the end of January, may still be lowered depending on supply conditions, according to the DA.

The DA said it will begin conducting market inspections starting next week to monitor prices.

“We will definitely be conducting rounds starting next week, from Dec. 3 to 5… Most of the products mentioned are imported. We allow imports because the local supply is insufficient. But there is a responsibility to sell these products at fair prices to protect consumers,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said at a briefing.

Mr. Laurel said the DA intends to “avoid spikes, and if possible, reduce prices” during the holidays. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel