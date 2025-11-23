THE Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is looking into the possibility of building a new cruise terminal capable of accommodating ships that designate Subic Bay as their home port.

The new facility will be done in two phases: construction of the jetty and reclamation of the land for the passenger terminal and leisure and commercial area.

Estimated to cost P1.2 billion, the first phase covers the construction of a double berth 380- and 350-meter jetty with a water depth of 12 meters.

The timeline for the initial phase is 2027 to 2028.

Meanwhile, the second phase, which is estimated to cost around P8.96 billion, covers the reclamation of a 20-hectare area.

It will also include the construction of a passenger terminal, an area for cruise-related businesses, a public park and esplanade, an amusement park, and shopping and dining centers.

“This is a conceptual plan. The Philippines has no dedicated cruise ship terminal, and Subic Bay would like to take the lead in developing this cruise terminal,” according to Ronnie R. Yambao, senior deputy administrator for operations at SBMA.

The port received the maiden visit of the Villa Vie Odyssey in September, with 650 passengers visiting destinations within the free port.

The SBMA has said that the Subic Bay Freeport, along with Hermosa, Bataan, is also being considered for connecting to the proposed Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway.

Estimated to cost P1.8 billion, the link will involve the creation of an eight-kilometer access road that will run from Hermosa to Subic Freeport’s Naval Supply Depot. — Justine Irish D. Tabile