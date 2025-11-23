IN BRIEF:

• Thirty-eight government agencies signed a Joint Memorandum Circular to establish INFA-Net, a unified network aimed at simplifying investment processes and creating a more agile and transparent investment climate under the Bagong Pilipinas vision.

• The SGV’s 4th Tax Symposium highlighted INFA-Net as a strategic initiative to streamline investment processes, enhance transparency, and ensure integrity.

• INFA-Net is supported by ARTA, BoI, and BIR’s digital reforms aimed at streamlining bureaucracy, strengthening trust, and creating a competitive environment for investors.

When Department of Finance (DoF) Undersecretary Charlito R. Mendoza — now the newly appointed Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner — took the stage at SGV’s 4th Tax Symposium, his keynote message expressed a clear call to action. Framed around the event theme “From Compliance to Confidence: Trust, Transformation, and Transparency,” his message captured the urgency of reform and the promise of a new era for Philippine tax administration.

At the forefront of these efforts is INFA-Net, an investment facilitation network launched in 2024 and chaired by the Board of Investments (BoI). This initiative brings together 38 government agencies to simplify investment processes, dismantle bureaucratic bottlenecks, and accelerate digital reforms under the Bagong Pilipinas vision. Backed by the Anti-Red Tape Authority’s (ARTA) reforms, the BoI’s programs, and the BIR’s digitalization efforts, it aims to make doing business in the Philippines faster, fairer, and more predictable.

These reforms are expected to boost investor confidence and position the Philippines as a more competitive destination for strategic investments.

ARTA AND DIGITAL REFORMS

According to ARTA Director General Ernesto V. Perez, for many years, doing business in the Philippines felt like navigating a maze. “The problem was not just inefficiency — it was the absence of visibility and interoperability. When people cannot see the rules, they cannot follow them. When government cannot see itself, it cannot improve.” Guided by this principle, ARTA aims to build a transparent and intelligent regulatory system to help citizens understand, assist businesses in compliance, and enhance government performance.

ARTA intends to take a proactive approach to addressing tax-related concerns that affect the ease of doing business. The agency works closely with the BoI, DoF, BIR, and other government agencies to resolve stakeholder issues and promote a tax environment defined by predictability and fairness.

ARTA showcased key digital initiatives, including the Philippine Business Regulation Information System for easy access to government-issued regulations, the Anti-Red Tape Electronic Management Information System for real-time database of government services and Citizen’s Charters detailing requirements, fees, and processing times, and the Electronic Business One-Stop Shop for business registration and licensing permits to cut processing time. Mr. Perez also cited major reforms such as Executive Order No. 32, which streamlined permit approvals for telecommunications and internet infrastructure, and mining process improvements that helped the Philippines rise from 72nd to 16th in the Fraser Institute’s 2024 Investment Attractiveness Index.

While some concerns remain, such as some local government units (LGUs) imposing challenging requirements, Mr. Perez assured strict enforcement and penalties for non-compliance. To strengthen accountability, ARTA launched Talk to TALA, an AI-powered complaint management system operating 24/7 to address public concerns in real time — underscoring ARTA’s push for transparency and responsiveness.

In the panel discussion, Better Regulations Office Director Marbida L. Marbida explained that ARTA’s success in turning “red tape into red carpet” stems from its 3-7-20 rule, which sets clear timelines for government transactions — three days for simple, seven days for complex, and twenty days for highly technical processes.

By embedding these standards into the Citizen’s Charter, ARTA ensures transparency and predictability, two factors that reduce operational uncertainty and improve investor confidence. These reforms reflect a broader push to digitalize government services, fostering a more efficient and competitive business environment aligned with global best practices.

BOI, DIGITAL INTEGRATION AND INFA-NET

BoI Executive Director Bobby G. Fondevilla, emphasized the BoI’s commitment to enhancing the investment environment in the Philippines through the BoI Business One-Stop Shop, an online investment assistance platform. OWN streamlines investor interactions and significantly improves transparency, making it easier for businesses to navigate the investment landscape. This digital transformation aligns with global best practices, making the Philippines a more competitive destination for foreign direct investment by reducing bureaucratic delays and improving ease of doing business.

Mr. Fondevilla also highlighted the crucial role of the Operations Support and Advisory Committee for Strategic Investments (OSACSI) in facilitating compliance and monitoring across LGUs, which is essential for creating a seamless investment experience. By collaborating closely with LGUs, the BoI ensures that projects are endorsed efficiently, allowing for a smoother path for investors.

The importance of engaging the private sector and incorporating investor feedback into BoI strategies was further emphasized. “We are committed to creating programs for direct engagement, enabling stakeholders to voice their concerns,” he said. By fostering a transparent and responsive investment ecosystem, the BoI aims to strengthen investor confidence and ultimately support sustainable economic growth in the Philippines.

BIR ACCELERATES DIGITAL REFORMS

BIR Deputy Commissioner Larry M. Barcelo noted that the BIR prioritizes streamlining processes to deliver excellent taxpayer services and attract more investments. As part of its commitment to the INFA-Net, the BIR, through then Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., has directed all its offices to fast-track business registration and permit issuance for strategic investments endorsed by the BoI’s OSACSI. This includes continuously simplifying procedures and documentary requirements for registration. These initiatives are expected to accelerate under new Commissioner Mendoza.

The BIR recently issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 74-2025 to update its Checklist of Documentary Requirements for applications and registrations, reinforcing its commitment to efficiency, transparency, and accountability under the Ease of Doing Business Act. The circular reduces documentary requirements and allows the submission of certified true copies and digital copies of original documents for online transactions via platforms such as the New Business Registration Portal, Taxpayer Registration-Related Application Portal, and the Online Registration and Update System.

These reforms aim to expedite processes and create a more investor-friendly environment, complemented by generous incentives for qualified projects under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy Act, also known as CREATE More Act.

To ensure effective coordination under INFA-Net, the BIR is implementing mechanisms to monitor and address investor-related issues. Beyond regular communication with government agencies, the Bureau, according to Mr. Barcelo, engages the private sector through multi-sectoral consultations and memoranda of understanding that provide real-time feedback on business concerns. Issues raised are addressed promptly, and when necessary, new regulations are issued to resolve bottlenecks.

By combining digitalization, streamlined processes, and proactive stakeholder engagement, the BIR is reinforcing investor confidence and supporting the Philippines’ broader economic agenda under the Bagong Pilipinas vision. These measures not only reduce bureaucratic delays but also position the country as a competitive destination for strategic investments, driving sustainable growth and job creation.

THE SHIFT TOWARD A INVESTOR-FRIENDLY PHILIPPINES

INFA-Net and the digital initiatives led by ARTA, BoI, and BIR represent more than regulatory reform — they signal a real shift toward a modern, investor-friendly Philippines. This transformation resonates with the theme of SGV’s 4th Tax Symposium, which emphasized the importance of trust, transformation, and transparency in driving economic progress. Central to this discussion is SGV’s Tax Vision — a framework for building a tax ecosystem where compliance is encouraged, collaboration with regulators is prioritized, and integrity among tax practitioners is upheld.

Together, these efforts streamline bureaucracy, embrace technology, and engage stakeholders to create an environment that inspires confidence and accelerates growth — reinforcing the Philippines’ commitment to global competitiveness and sustainable development.

This article is for general information only and is not a substitute for professional advice where the facts and circumstances warrant. The views and opinions expressed above are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of SGV & Co.

Jao Renzo L. Mercado, Teresa Rose D. Parcia, and Mikhaella Martina H. Puno are tax senior managers of SGV & Co.