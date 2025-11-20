By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE European Union (EU) does not expect the infrastructure corruption scandal to affect negotiations with the Philippines for a free trade agreement (FTA), noting that the government seems to be addressing the matter, the delegation of the EU to the Philippines said.

“It is not affecting (negotiations) because we know that the corruption on the flood control-related issues is being tackled,” Massimo Santoro, EU ambassador to the Philippines, said on the sidelines of the Pilipinas Conference on Thursday.

“There is action by the government. There is clear willingness to ensure accountability,” he added. “Of course, it is clear that this is important background for any investor, but it had no specific impact on the current FTA negotiations.”

Mr. Santoro said addressing corruption is embedded in the framework of the FTA but also in the generalized system of preferences.

“It is a general issue of good governance that the two sides share … But it never became a concern (in the negotiations),” he said.

“It was the President himself who identified the issue during his State of the Nation Address. He identified it, and he launched concrete action against it. So we cannot but welcome, of course, any action against corruption,” he added.

The Philippines and the EU are currently negotiating an FTA, with the fourth round taking place last month in Cebu and the next round expected to take place in the first quarter next year in Europe.

“The next round is expected by the beginning of next year. We are now working on a date,” he said, noting that the two sides will continue working between the rounds to prepare.

“In addition to that, we are now also foreseeing that the chief negotiators will also meet before the next formal session … It is important to underline that it’s a continuous negotiation. So there is never a moment where the two sides, I would say, sleep,” he added.

Earlier this week, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said that the target is to conclude the negotiations as early as next year.

“I have always tried to refrain from mentioning a specific date because I think what is important is to have it done quickly and rapidly and to have a good one in terms of content,” said Mr. Santoro.

“What counts is that it is done well, and it is done fast. I think that if negotiations continue at this good pace and with this kind of cooperation, I really think we can be fast,” he added.