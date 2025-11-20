THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said exporters need to consult with the US companies receiving their goods whether their shipments qualify for the latest US tariff exemption on Philippine agricultural goods.

In an advisory on Thursday, the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau said the US executive order issued on Nov. 14 removes the 19% tariff on Philippine goods like coconut products, banana, pineapple, dried tropical fruit, and coffee.

According to the DTI, the updated tariff rules apply to goods that entered the US beginning 12:01 a.m. (EST) on Nov. 13.

“If duties were already paid on goods that meet the effectivity date and are now exempt under the new executive order, refunds may be processed in accordance with US law and standard US Customs and Border Protection procedures,” it said.

“Exporters are advised to coordinate closely with their US importers or customs brokers to confirm tariff treatment and determine whether recent shipments may qualify for exemption or refund,” it added.

Earlier this week, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said that about $1 billion worth of Philippine agriculture exports are expected to benefit from the exemption, based on volumes shipped to the US last year.

Following exemptions granted to industrial goods, about 46% of Philippine exports to the US, based on last year’s shipments, are now exempt from the 19% tariff.

The US started imposing a 19% reciprocal tariff on most Philippine goods entering the US market in August. — Justine Irish D. Tabile