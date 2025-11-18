PRICES of rice and galunggong (round scad) rose in early November, as pork and chicken prices declined slightly, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

During the period the PSA calls the first phase of November (Nov. 1-5), the national average retail price of well-milled rice rose to P47.55 per kilo, against P47.37 during the second phase of October (Oct. 15-17) and P47.30 a month earlier. The year-earlier price had been P55.11 per kilo.

The highest average retail price of well-milled rice in the first phase of November was recorded in the Central Visayas at P53.46 per kilo, against the P52.30 reported in the second phase of October.

The lowest retail price of well-milled rice in early November was reported in the Cagayan Valley at P39.88 per kilo, which rose from the P39.48 recorded in the second phase of October.

Galunggong prices rose to P241.71 per kilo in the first phase of November from P237.77 and P233.90 recorded in the second and first phases of October, respectively. A year earlier, the price for the staple fish had been P214.73 per kilo.

Retail prices of fresh pork (in bone-in form) averaged P315.63 per kilo, down from P320.98 and P323.58 in the second and first phases of October. Compared to a year earlier, pork prices rose from P299.93 per kilo previously.

The retail price of dressed chicken averaged P208.69 per kilo, against P210.03 and P211.14 in the second and first phases of October. Prices remained elevated compared to the year-earlier level of P202.71 per kilo. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel