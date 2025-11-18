A SENATOR is seeking the release of funds generated from rice import tariffs to support farmers in time for the planting season.

“The P13-billion in Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) funds that have not yet been re-released is worrisome, especially those meant for seed, because planting has already begun,” Senator Francis Pancratius N. Pangilinan said in a statement.

He called on the departments of Finance (DoF), Agriculture (DA), and Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) to focus funding on seedlings before the planting window closes.

The Rice Tariffication Law authorizes a certain amount of rice tariffs to be deposited with the RCEF for spending on items to modernize the domestic rice industry.

He added that the delayed disburdenment of funds could cause farmers to miss the planting window, resulting in lower rice yields and lost income for producers.

“The planting season runs from September to February, with peak planting in November to December in the Visayas and Mindanao, and December to January in Luzon,” Mr. Pangilinan said.

He said delays in releasing funds have put on hold various programs involving farm mechanization, logistics, rice dryers, and training for 18,000 farmers.

“This is not a technical delay — this is a blow to productivity and food security,” he said.

Mr. Pangilinan also called for the urgent release of new tariff guidelines, which will index tariff levels using international rice prices as a basis.

“World rice prices are changing in real time. I hope tariff adjustments will also be real time, or near real-time,” he added.

Executive Order No. 105 set a 15% tariff on rice once imports resume by January, followed by flexible rice tariff adjustment system to be set by an inter-agency group. — Adrian H. Halili